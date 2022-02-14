Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021 results on February 15, know how to check result
competitive exams

CTET 2021 results on February 15, know how to check result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result on February 15.
CTET 2021 result to be out on February 15, know how to check result
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Central Board of  Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result on February 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 was conducted in computer-based (online) mode from December 16th to January 21st  across India.  CTET  2021 answer key was released on February 1, 2022.

CTET results 2021: How to check after it is declared

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 result link available on the home page

Enter the login details 

 Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP