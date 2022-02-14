Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET 2021 results on February 15, know how to check result
CTET 2021 results on February 15, know how to check result

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result on February 15.
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 12:44 PM IST
The Central Board of  Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result on February 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 was conducted in computer-based (online) mode from December 16th to January 21st  across India.  CTET  2021 answer key was released on February 1, 2022.

CTET results 2021: How to check after it is declared

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in

Click on CTET 2021 result link available on the home page

Enter the login details 

 Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

