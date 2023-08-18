Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admit Card 2023 released at ctet.nic.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This year CTET 2023 examination will be conducted on August 20, 2023. The exam will be conducted on two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card of the applicants, with details of examination city allotted to them is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

CTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person who scores 60%or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass. The CTET shall apply to schools of the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.)and schools under the administrative control of UT‟s of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and NCT of Delhi. CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.