CTET admit card out, download at ctet.nic.in portal

The admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) has been released. The CTET admit card is available on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates can download the CTET admit card using registration details. This time, the CBSE has released a pre-admit card before the main exam admit card. In the pre-admit card candidates have been intimated about exam city and date. In the main admit card candidates will be informed about exam centre and shift.

CTET admit card

The main exam admit card will be released 2 days before the exam date.

For now, the CTET admit card for the exam scheduled from December 16 to 31 has been released. For the exam scheduled in January, the admit cards will be released later, the exam conducting body CBSE has said.

“The e-Admit Cards of candidates (who have paid the fees) and allotted examination dates during 16th – 31st December 2021 have been uploaded on the CTET website https://ctet.nic.in/. The admit cards for the candidates who have been allotted dates of examination during 01st – 13th January 2022 will be uploaded in due course of time,” reads the CBSE notice.