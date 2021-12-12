Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CTET admit cards 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, direct link for hall tickets

CTET admit cards 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021.
(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 02:54 PM IST
, New Delhi

CTET admit cards 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates, who have to appear for the test, can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in computer based mode.

Direct link to download CTET 2021 admit cards

How to download CTET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on relevant CTET December 2021 admit card link available on the homepage

Submit your application number and password

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

