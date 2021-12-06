Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CTET admit cards expected soon at ctet.nic.in, know how to download hall tickets

CTET admit cards for December 2021-Jan 2022 exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to soon release the admit card of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam.
CTET admit cards for December 2021-Jan 2022 exams: Candidates should read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during examination.(ctet.nic.in)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 08:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

CTET admit cards: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to soon release the admit card of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 exam. Candidates, who have to appear for the test, will be able to download the admit cards on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in after they are released.

After downloading e-Admit Card for CTET, if candidates notice any discrepancy regarding their particulars, photograph and signature or any other information which is different from confirmation page, he/she may contact CTET Unit for necessary corrections.

The candidates should read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow them during examination.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be held between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 in computer based mode.  The test will be conducted in 20 languages throughout the country.

Candidates are advised to keep their application numbers and passwords with themselves carefully to download their admit cards.

CTET admit cards; How to download after it is released

Visit the official website for CTET at ctet.nic.in

Click on the link for admit cards 

Enter your details on the login page that opens

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout on your computer 

ctet.nic.in ctet admit card. hall ticket
