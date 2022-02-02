Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CTET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till Feb 4 on ctet.nic.in
CTET Answer Key 2021: Raise objections till Feb 4 on ctet.nic.in

CTET Answer key 2021 objection window will close down on February 4, 2022. Candidates can raise objections through the direct link given below. 
Published on Feb 02, 2022 02:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education has released CTET Answer Key 2021 on February 1, 2022. The answer key can be checked by candidates on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;notice released by CBSE&lt;/strong&gt;, the challenge of answer keys will be accepted online only, through the link available on the official website till February 4, 2022. The challenges submitted by any other mode i.e. email/post or in person will not be accepted. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to raise objections&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

The prescribed fee of Rs.1000/- per question challenged will be required to be submitted through Credit/Debit Card by last date. The refund (if any) will be transferred online to the concerned credit/debit card account, so, the candidates are advised to pay from their own credit/debit card.

The challenges against which the fee is received, will be verified by the concerned subject experts. If any mistake is noticed in the answer key, a policy decision will be notified on the website and the fee shall be refunded. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CBSE CTET.

