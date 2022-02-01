Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
competitive exams

CTET Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

CTET Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
CTET Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download(HT FILE)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CTET Answer Key 2021 on February 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the answer key and can download it through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. 

The examination was conducted from December 13 to January 13, 2022. Some paper was postponed due to the pandemic and was conducted again on January 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download answer key&lt;/strong&gt;

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
  • Click on CTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the answer key and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has already released response sheet along with question paper on the official website on January 24, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of CBSE CTET. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in education
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP