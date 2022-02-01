CTET Answer Key 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CTET Answer Key 2021 on February 1, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check the answer key and can download it through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

The examination was conducted from December 13 to January 13, 2022. Some paper was postponed due to the pandemic and was conducted again on January 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

CTET Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Board has already released response sheet along with question paper on the official website on January 24, 2022. Candidates who want to check for more related details can visit the official site of CBSE CTET.