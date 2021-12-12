CTET exam photo, signature correction facility open till Dec 13: CBSE

For the upcoming Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which will commence on December 16, many candidates have not yet uploaded the correct images of photograph and signature, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on December 11. To these candidates, the Board has given one more chance to upload correct images of photograph and signature. The option to upload the correct document will be open till December 13.

“The CTET Unit has rejected images of photo and signature of some candidates which were not in proper format; such candidates were informed by sending message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued,” the CBSE has said in a notification.

“These candidates have to upload their correct images immediately latest by 13/12/2021 failing which Admit card will not be issued in any circumstances and candidate will not be allowed to appear in examination,” the CBSE has added.

Meanwhile, for other candidates the CBSE has released the CTET admit card. The CTET admit card is being released in two phases: the pre-admit card where candidates have been intimated about exam date and city and the main admit card which will be released 2 days before the exam where candidates will be informed about exam city and shift.