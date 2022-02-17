CTET Result 2021 LIVE: Students anxiously await CBSE CTET results

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare CTET Result 2021. Candidates can check the December session through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The result date tentatively shared by the Board was February 15, which has been postponed due to some unknown reason.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key on February 1, 2022 and the objection window was activated till February 4, 2022. Candidates had to pay an amount to raise objections against the answer key.

The examination had Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. There shall be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.