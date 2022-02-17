CTET Result 2021 LIVE: Students anxiously await CBSE CTET results
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare CTET Result 2021. Candidates can check the December session through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in. The result date tentatively shared by the Board was February 15, which has been postponed due to some unknown reason.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The Board released the answer key on February 1, 2022 and the objection window was activated till February 4, 2022. Candidates had to pay an amount to raise objections against the answer key.
The examination had Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V. Paper-II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII. There shall be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 12:20 PM
CBSE CTET Result: Validity of qualifying certificate
The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories. The validity period of the TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 12:15 PM
When CTET answer key was released
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 12:10 PM
CTET December Result: Exam dates
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 12:05 PM
CTET Result 2021: Get certificate on Digilocker
CBSE will provide Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) mark-sheets to all candidates and eligibility certificates to successful candidates in Digital Format in their DigiLocker account. The mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act.
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 12:00 PM
CTET December Result 2021: How to check
Visit the official site of Digilocker on digilocker.gov.in.
Click on CTET result and a new page will open.
Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
Your mark sheet or scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Check the mark sheet and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 11:55 AM
CTET Result: Where to check
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 11:50 AM
CBSE has not released any official update on the revised CTET Result date and time yet. Earlier the result was scheduled to release on February 15, which has been postponed due to unknown reasons. The official update on the same is awaited.
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 11:45 AM
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 11:40 AM
