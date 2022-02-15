CTET Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE to declare December session result today
Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE to declare CTET Result 2021 for December session today, February 15, 2022. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be available once declared on the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
The Board conducted the examination from December 16 to January 21, 2022 across India. The answer key was released on February 1, 2022. The answer key objection link was activated till February 4, 2022.
The Board has mentioned in its information bulletin that there shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.
The validity period of the CTET qualifying certificate for appointment shall be decided by the appropriate Government subject to a maximum of seven years for all categories. The validity period of the TET qualifying certificate for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the appropriate government, would remain valid for life.
Feb 15, 2022 11:55 AM IST
CTET December Result 2021: Where to check
CTET December Result 2021 will be declared today. The result for December session can be checked on ctet.nic.in.
Feb 15, 2022 11:45 AM IST
CTET Result 2021: Releasing today
CTET Result 2021 is releasing today, February 15, 2022. Candidates can check the result when declared through the official site of CBSE CTET on ctet.nic.in.
