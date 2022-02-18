CTET Result 2021 Live: CTET results likely to be out today at ctet.nic.in

Central Board of School Education will declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.The Board had tentatively shared a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unknown reason.

The exam was held at various exam centres across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board issued the answer key. The objection link for answer keys was activated till February 4, 2022.

There were two papers in the exam: Paper -I and Paper-II. Paper- I is for someone who wants to be a teacher in classes I to V. Paper-II will be for people who want to be teachers in classes VI to VIII. There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result. No correspondence in this regard will be accepted.