CTET Result 2021 Live: CTET results likely to be out today at ctet.nic.in
- CTET 2021 Result for December Session will be released soon on its official website. The CBSE CTET results were supposed to be released on February 15, which has been postponed.
Central Board of School Education will declare the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.The Board had tentatively shared a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unknown reason.
The exam was held at various exam centres across India from December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022. On February 1, 2022, the Board issued the answer key. The objection link for answer keys was activated till February 4, 2022.
There were two papers in the exam: Paper -I and Paper-II. Paper- I is for someone who wants to be a teacher in classes I to V. Paper-II will be for people who want to be teachers in classes VI to VIII. There will be no re-evaluation or re-checking of the CBSE CTET result. No correspondence in this regard will be accepted.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 18, 2022 02:41 PM IST
CBSE CTET Result: List of websites
CBSE will declare CTET Result for December session soon. The result once declared can be checked by all appeared candidates through their registration number and date of birth. The result link will be available on ctet.nic.in.
-
Feb 18, 2022 02:34 PM IST
CTET Result: When was answer key released
CTET December 2021 was conducted in computer-based (online) mode from December 16th to January 21st across India. CTET 2021 answer key was released on February 1, 2022
-
Feb 18, 2022 02:25 PM IST
CTET Exam: 16 lakh candidates wait for results
In CTET January 2021 a total of 1611423 candidates were registered for Paper-I out of which 1247217 candidates appeared for the examination and 414798 candidates qualified for the examination.
-
Feb 18, 2022 02:20 PM IST
CTET December Result: Where to check
CTET December Result 2021 will be declared soon. The result for the December session can be checked on ctet.nic.in. The direct link to check result will be available here.
-
Feb 18, 2022 01:42 PM IST
CTET Result 2021: To be out soon
CTET Result 2021 is expected to be released soon on ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to officially declare the result date and time.
