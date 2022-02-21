CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the CTET Result 2021. Candidates can check the December session on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The Board had tentatively revealed a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held at various exam centres across the country from December 16 to January 21, 2022. The answer key was issued by the Board on February 1, 2022, and the objection window was open until February 4, 2022. Candidates were required to pay a fee in order to file objections to the answer key.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 21, 2022 05:11 PM IST
CTET result 2021: Students are anxious
The Board had set a tentative outcome date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason. CTET results for December 2021 are likely to be released anytime. The December session results are available at ctet.nic.in.
Feb 21, 2022 04:16 PM IST
CTET December session result: Exam date
CTET 2021 was held in India from December 16th to January 21st in a computer-based (online) mode. On February 1, 2022, the CTET 2021 answer key was made available.
Feb 21, 2022 04:11 PM IST
CTET December session result: How to Download Score Card Via Digilocker
Visit the Digilocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.
When you click on the CTET result, a new page will open.
Enter your login information and press the submit button.
On the screen, your marksheet or scorecard will be presented.
check marcks and save the page.
Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference.
Feb 21, 2022 04:04 PM IST
CTET result 2021: List of websites
ctet.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Feb 21, 2022 04:01 PM IST
CTET result 2021: How to Check the CTET Result
Visit the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in.
On the home page, click the CTET Result link.
Enter your login information and click the submit button.
Your result will be shown on the screen.
Check the result and save the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same
Feb 21, 2022 03:58 PM IST
CTET result 2021: Result to be declared soon
CTET Result 2021 is expected to release soon on ctet.nic.in. The Board had The Board had tentatively announced result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason.
