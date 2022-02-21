CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the CTET Result 2021. Candidates can check the December session on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The Board had tentatively revealed a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held at various exam centres across the country from December 16 to January 21, 2022. The answer key was issued by the Board on February 1, 2022, and the objection window was open until February 4, 2022. Candidates were required to pay a fee in order to file objections to the answer key.