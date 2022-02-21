Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
Live

CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the CTET Result 2021 soon on the official website at ctet.nic.
CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the CTET Result 2021. Candidates can check the December session on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The Board had tentatively revealed a result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test was held at various exam centres across the country from December 16 to January 21, 2022. The answer key was issued by the Board on February 1, 2022, and the objection window was open until February 4, 2022. Candidates were required to pay a fee in order to file objections to the answer key.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 21, 2022 05:11 PM IST

    CTET result 2021: Students are anxious

    The Board had set a tentative outcome date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason. CTET results for December 2021 are likely to be released anytime. The December session results are available at ctet.nic.in.

  • Feb 21, 2022 04:16 PM IST

    CTET December session result: Exam date

    CTET 2021 was held in India from December 16th to January 21st in a computer-based (online) mode. On February 1, 2022, the CTET 2021 answer key was made available.

  • Feb 21, 2022 04:11 PM IST

    CTET December session result: How to Download Score Card Via Digilocker

    Visit the Digilocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.

    When you click on the CTET result, a new page will open.

    Enter your login information and press the submit button.

    On the screen, your marksheet or scorecard will be presented.

    check marcks and save the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference.

  • Feb 21, 2022 04:04 PM IST

    CTET result 2021: List of websites

    ctet.nic.in

    cbse.gov.in

    cbseresults.nic.in

  • Feb 21, 2022 04:01 PM IST

    CTET result 2021: How to Check the CTET Result

    Visit the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in.

    On the home page, click the CTET Result link.

    Enter your login information and click the submit button.

    Your result will be shown on the screen.

    Check the result and save the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same

  • Feb 21, 2022 03:58 PM IST

    CTET result 2021: Result to be declared soon

    CTET Result 2021 is expected to release soon on ctet.nic.in. The Board had The Board had tentatively announced result date of February 15, which had been postponed for an unclear reason.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbse ctet ctet.nic.in ctet
competitive exams

CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.

  • The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the CTET Result 2021 soon on the official website at ctet.nic.
CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
CTET Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results awaited, to be out at ctet.nic.
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
competitive exams

UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration ends on February 22: How and where to apply

  • UPSC CSE prelims 2022 registration: The applications process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination 2022 closes on Tuesday, February 22 at 6pm.
Interested candidates who have still not applied can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the examination.(HT File)
Interested candidates who have still not applied can visit the UPSC official website at upsconline.nic.in and apply for the examination.(HT File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

IIT JAM answer key released at jam.iitr.ac.in, raise objections till Feb 25

  • Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has released the IIT JAM 2022 answer key, direct link to check answer key here.
IIT JAM Answer key 2022 out(HT File)
IIT JAM Answer key 2022 out(HT File)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 01:42 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

JCI admit card to release today at jutecorp.in, here's how to download

  • Jute Corporation of India Limited, JCI is expected to release the admit card for the post of Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Junior Inspector.
JCI admit card released at jutecorp.in, here's direct link to download(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JCI admit card released at jutecorp.in, here's direct link to download(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

GATE 2022 answer keys to release today, here's how to  check 

  • The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, will release the GATE 2022 answer key on Monday, February 21.
GATE 2022 answer key to release today, Here's how to download
GATE 2022 answer key to release today, Here's how to download
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 09:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

WBPSC Exam 2022 date for audit and account service released, notice here

  • West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the Audit and Accounts Service 2020 main exam date. Admit card will be released on March 3.
WBPSC audit and account service admit card to be out on March 3, details here(WBPSC)
WBPSC audit and account service admit card to be out on March 3, details here(WBPSC)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:53 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

RBI Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, here's direct link to download

  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the post of Legal Officer in Grade B, Manager -Technical Civil, and Manager Technical Electrical.
RBI admit card out for various posts, here's direct link to download
RBI admit card out for various posts, here's direct link to download
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

UGC NET Result 2021: Final answer key released, here’s direct link to download 

UGC NET Result 2021 final answer key has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below. 
UGC NET Result 2021: Final answer key released, here’s direct link to download(HT file)
UGC NET Result 2021: Final answer key released, here’s direct link to download(HT file)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

ICMAI intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in,  how to check here 

  • Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has declared the intermediate & final result for December 2021 term.
ICMAI Intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICMAI Intermediate and final result declared at icmai.in, how to check here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:11 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

UGC NET result 2021 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check scores

  • National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2021 result on its official website.
UGC NET result 2021 to be declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: How to check result
UGC NET result 2021 to be declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: How to check result
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:24 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

NEET MDS Exam 2022 postponed, internship completion date extended, notice here 

NEET MDS Exam 2022 has been postponed. The internship completion date has also been extended till July 31, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in. 
NEET MDS Exam 2022 postponed, internship completion date extended, notice here
NEET MDS Exam 2022 postponed, internship completion date extended, notice here
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
competitive exams

JEE Main 2022: Preparation tips for repeaters by expert

  • The JEE Main 2022 notification, for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), etc is expected to be released soon by The National Testing Agency (NTA).
The following tips will help the Repeaters in preparing for a desired rank in the JEE Main 2022 exam.(HT File)
The following tips will help the Repeaters in preparing for a desired rank in the JEE Main 2022 exam.(HT File)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRamesh Batlish
Close Story
competitive exams

  CTET Result 2021 Live: CTET results likely to be out today at ctet.nic.in

  • CTET 2021 Result for December Session will be released soon on its official website. The CBSE CTET results were supposed to be released on February 15, which has been postponed.
CTET Result 2021 Live: Result to be out at ctet.nic.in
CTET Result 2021 Live: Result to be out at ctet.nic.in
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
competitive exams

SSC CHSL 2021 Exam: Important notice issued for applicants

  • SSC releases important notification for candidates applying for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination-2021.
The Commission has advised the candidates to apply for the exam much before the closing date for application. The last date of submitting online applications is March 7, 2022.(ssc.nic.in)
The Commission has advised the candidates to apply for the exam much before the closing date for application. The last date of submitting online applications is March 7, 2022.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
competitive exams

ICSI CS December Result 2021: Professional & Exe. Course result date released

ICSI CS December Result 2021 professional and executive course date released. Candidates can check the result date below. 
ICSI CS December Result 2021: Professional &amp; Exe. Course result date released
ICSI CS December Result 2021: Professional & Exe. Course result date released
Published on Feb 18, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out