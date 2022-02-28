CTET result 2022 live updates: Results awaited at ctet.nic.in, how to check

The CTET Result 2021 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE. Candidates can check the December session result on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The Board had previously announced a tentative outcome date of February 15, but it had been postponed for an unknown cause.

From December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022, the exam was held at various exam centres across India. The answer key was released by the Board on February 1, 2022. The answer key objection link remained active till February 4, 2022.