CTET result 2022 live updates: Results awaited at ctet.nic.in, how to check
- The CTET Result 2021 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE.
The CTET Result 2021 will be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE. Candidates can check the December session result on the CBSE CTET official website at ctet.nic.in. The Board had previously announced a tentative outcome date of February 15, but it had been postponed for an unknown cause.
From December 16, 2021 to January 21, 2022, the exam was held at various exam centres across India. The answer key was released by the Board on February 1, 2022. The answer key objection link remained active till February 4, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 28, 2022 04:52 PM IST
CTET December 2021: Examination pattern
Paper I of the CTET is comprised of 150 multiple-choice questions worth 150 marks. Paper-II of the CTET consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks.
-
Feb 28, 2022 04:43 PM IST
Who is eligible for CTET ?
The TET or CTET examination is open to anyone who has completed a B.Ed. programme from an NCTE-accredited institution.
-
Feb 28, 2022 04:32 PM IST
CTET 2021: Certificate applicable at Central Government schools
The CTET would apply to schools administered by the Central Government (KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, etc.) as well as schools run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
-
Feb 28, 2022 04:03 PM IST
How to check CTET result via DigiLocker
Visit the Digilocker official website at digilocker.gov.in.
When you click on the CTET result, a new page will open.
Enter your login information and press the submit button.
On the screen, your marksheet or scorecard will be presented.
check marks and save the page.
Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference
-
Feb 28, 2022 03:50 PM IST
CTET result 2021: Where to check result
ctet.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
-
Feb 28, 2022 03:49 PM IST
CTET December exam result 221
There is no confirmed news yet on time for declaration of CTET results. The candidates who have appeared for the exams are anxiously waiting for their results.
-
Feb 28, 2022 03:45 PM IST
CTET December exam 2021: Exam date
From December 16th to January 21st, CTET December 2021 was held across India in a computer-based (online) format. CTET 2021 answer key was published on February 1, 2022.
-
Feb 28, 2022 03:44 PM IST
CTET Result 2021: How to Check once its out
Step 1: Go to the official website of CTET
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Enter required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in
Step 4: Your CTET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference
-
Feb 28, 2022 03:41 PM IST
CBSE CTET result 2021 awaited
CTET Result 2021 is scheduled to be published on ctet.nic.in very soon. The result date and time have yet to be announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education.
