CUET 2022 registration ends in 3 days, apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The application window for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET 2022 will be closed on May 6, 2022. Candidates who want to take admission to undergraduate courses at central universities and other participating universities can apply for the exam on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entrance examination is scheduled for the first week of July, 2022 but the detailed schedule has not been released yet.

As per an official window, CUET UG 2022 “will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to the Central Universities (CUs) across the country for various Undergraduate Programmes.”

The exam will be held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

<strong>CUET 2022 application form direct link&nbsp;</strong>

How to apply for CUET 2022

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Candidate Activity’ tab. Enter the required details and submit. Now, login to your account and submit the application form along with documents and the exam fee. Take a printout of the confirmation page.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the CUET information bulletin and other details, visit the official website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON