CUET PG 2023 registration ends on May 5, apply at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the CUET PG 2023 registration process on May 5, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2023] can apply online through the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 registration ends on May 5

The last date to make payment of fees online is till May 5, 2023. The correction window will open on May 6 and will close on May 8, 2023. CUET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. The CUET PG exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

CUET PG 2023: How to register

To apply for CUET PG 2023, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA CUET.

