CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results on cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency will release CUET PG Result 2022 in due course of time. Candidates can check NTA CUET results through the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Common University Entrance Test was conducted from September 1 to September 12, 2022 except September 8, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on September 16 to September 18, 2022. The last date to raise objection was till September 18, 2022.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check NTA CUET results

Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the results, the Agency will also release the final answer key. Both results and final answer key can be checked by candidates on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA CUET.

