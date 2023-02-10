Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG 2023: Registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

CUET UG 2023: Registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:17 AM IST

CUET UG 2023 registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can apply online for the exam through the direct link given below.

CUET UG 2023: Registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for CUET UG 2023. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate courses can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. The last date to apply for the examination is till March 12, 2023.

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
  • Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will apply upto 3 subjects will have to pay 750/- if belonging to general category, 700/- if belonging to OBC category, 650/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender and 3750/- for centres outside India. To apply for 7 subjects, general category candidates will have to pay 1500/-, OBC category will have to pay 1400/-, SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender category will have to pay 1300/- and centres outside India will have to pay 7500/-. Upto 10 subjects, general category will have to pay 1750/-, OBC will have to pay 1650/-, SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender will have to pay 1550/- and centres outside India will have to pay 11000/-.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national testing agency education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP