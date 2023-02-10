CUET UG 2023: Registration begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA have started the registration process for CUET UG 2023. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate courses can apply online through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET (UG) will provide a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. The last date to apply for the examination is till March 12, 2023.

Direct link to apply for CUET UG 2023

CUET UG 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who will apply upto 3 subjects will have to pay ₹750/- if belonging to general category, ₹700/- if belonging to OBC category, ₹650/- if belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender and ₹3750/- for centres outside India. To apply for 7 subjects, general category candidates will have to pay ₹1500/-, OBC category will have to pay ₹1400/-, SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender category will have to pay ₹1300/- and centres outside India will have to pay ₹7500/-. Upto 10 subjects, general category will have to pay ₹1750/-, OBC will have to pay ₹1650/-, SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender will have to pay ₹1550/- and centres outside India will have to pay ₹11000/-.