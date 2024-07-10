CUET UG Results 2024 LIVE: NTA CUET UG result awaited, check updates here

CUET UG Results 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG Results 2024 likely soon. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The NTA CUET UG result will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. ...Read More

The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.

The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.