CUET UG Results 2024 LIVE: NTA CUET UG result awaited, check updates here
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release CUET UG Results 2024 likely soon. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses result when released can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in. The NTA CUET UG result will also be available on exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. ...Read More
The CUET UG examination was conducted on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29, 2024 at various exam centres located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India. A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.
The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Download scorecard through these steps
Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuetug.ntaonline.in.
Click on CUET UG Results 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Check marking scheme
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Check the marking scheme here
i. Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
ii. Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
iii. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: About cancellation of results
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: The result of CUET (UG) - 2024 of the candidate(s) who indulges in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the Centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. No plea will be entertained in this regard.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Merit list to be prepared by participating institutes
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organizations. Universities may conduct their individual counselling based on the Scorecard of CUET (UG) – 2024 provided by NTA.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Final answer key also awaited
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The final answer key will be released.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Exam conducted in hybrid mode
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG) – 2024 Examination in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode on 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 May 2024 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities including 26 cities outside India, for about 13.48 lacs candidates.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Steps to download scorecards
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: List of websites
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Login details needed to check result
Application number
Date of birth
Security Pin
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Know about exam
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: For 15 subjects, the tests were in pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer-based mode.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Re-test dates
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency will conduct a retest for CUET-UG candidates from July 15 to 19 if any grievance raised by them about the conduct of the exam is found correct, officials said on Sunday to PTI. Read complete story here
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: How will results be calculated?
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: When was provisional answer key released?
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on July 7 and the objection window was closed on July 9, 2024.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Number of candidates appeared
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: A total of 13.48 lakh candidates have appeared for examination.
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Exam dates
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Websites to check
cuetug.ntaonline.in
exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: How to check
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Where to check
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: Date and time
CUET UG Results 2024 Live: The date and time of release of NTA CUET UG result have not been announced by the Agency yet.