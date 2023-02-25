CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the registration dates for MBA and for all PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D, M.B.A, M.Tech and Diploma Programmes. The deadline for the submission of the application form for UG & PG without fine is March 10 and for MBA is April 30. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test will be conducted on the 29th, and 30th of April 2023 and the 1st of May 2023.

"CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for UG & PG (Registration without fine : 10/03/2023, Registration with Fine : 15/03/2023)

CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for MBA (Registration without fine : 30/04/2023, Registration with Fine : 03/05/2023)", reads the official website.

CUSAT CAT application form 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.

Key in your personal details

Upload all the photos and signature

Pay the application fee and select centre

Submit the application and take the print for future reference.