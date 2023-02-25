Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes

CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes

competitive exams
Published on Feb 25, 2023 09:13 PM IST

CUSAT extended the registration dates for MBA and for all PG and UG Programmes.

CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes
CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration date extended for MBA, UG and PG Programmes
ByHT Education Desk

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has extended the registration dates for MBA and for all PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D, M.B.A, M.Tech and Diploma Programmes. The deadline for the submission of the application form for UG & PG without fine is March 10 and for MBA is April 30. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test will be conducted on the 29th, and 30th of April 2023 and the 1st of May 2023.

"CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for UG & PG (Registration without fine : 10/03/2023, Registration with Fine : 15/03/2023)

CAT 2023 - Application Registration Date Extended for MBA (Registration without fine : 30/04/2023, Registration with Fine : 03/05/2023)", reads the official website.

Direct link to apply

CUSAT CAT application form 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration link.

Key in your personal details

Upload all the photos and signature

Pay the application fee and select centre

Submit the application and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
registration
registration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out