DNB PDCET 2023: NBE to begin registration today at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for DNB PDCET 2023 on March 10, 2023 at 3 pm. Candidates who want to apply for Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

The DNB PDCET examination registration will close down on March 30, 2023. The admit card will be issued on April 18, 2023. The entrance examination will be conducted on April 23, 2023 and the result will be announced on May 22, 2023.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

DNB PDCET 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

Click on DNB PDCET 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees is ₹5000/-, excluding charges as may be applicable by various payment gateways. The prescribed exam fee should be remitted through payment gateway provided using a Credit Card or a Debit Card issued by banks in India.

Official Notice Here

