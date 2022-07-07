DSSSB 2022: Exam schedule released for AE, Manager and other posts

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has released DSSSB Exam schedule for AE, Manager, DY. Manager, and Bacteriologist. Delhi Subordinate Service Board will conduct the examination for various posts online through Computer Based Test. Candidates who will appear for any of the exams conducted by the Board can check the exam dates on the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The DSSSB examination is scheduled to be held on August 6, 12, 31 and September 7.

The CBT examination for the post of DY. Manager (Traffic) will be conducted on August 6 and August 12. For the post of Manager ( Electrical) the examination will be held on August 6. The exmaination for the post of Bacteriologist will be conducted on August 12. The combined examination for the post of Assistant Engineer(Civil) will be held on August 31 and September 7.

Candidates are advised to visit the Board and OARS portal regularly for updates.

Check detailed notification below: