Home / Education / Competitive Exams / DSSSB answer keys 2021 released for exams held on August 1,7 and 8
competitive exams

DSSSB answer keys 2021 released for exams held on August 1,7 and 8

DSSSB TGT answer keys 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the answer key for the online computer based tests held on August 1, 7 and 8.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:29 PM IST
DSSSB TGT answer keys 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board has  released the answer key for the Trained Graduate Teacher recruitment exams.(DSSSB Answer key. (Screengrab))

DSSSB TGT answer keys 2021: Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) on Friday released the draft answer key for the online computer based tests held on August 1, 7 and 8. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections on the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online examination for DSSSB TGT Computer Science was conducted on August 1 and 7, while the online examinations of technical assistant (Digital Electronics) and technical assistant (Library Science) were held on August 7. The online examinations for caretaker, TGT (Special Education Teacher) and stenographer were held on August 8.

Direct link to check DSSSB TGT draft answer keys 2021 and raise objections: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/72184/login.html

How to check the DSSSB TGT draft answer keys 2021:

Visit the official website of DSSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'OBJECTION MANAGEMENT LINK POST CODE 91/20, 107/20, 114/20, 44/20, 93/20, 07/20 HELD ON 01/08/2021,07/08/2021 AND 08/08/2021".

Key in credentials and login

DSSSB draft answer keys will be displayed

Keep a hard copy for future use

Submit objection, if any.

Note: The link available for the submission of objection will not be available after August 17, 2021.

Topics
dsssb dsssb exam answer key objections
