Fellowship Exit Exam 2021: NBE begins registration process, here’s how to apply

Fellowship Exit Exam 2021 registration process have started on December 7, 2021. Candidates can check these simple steps and direct link to apply online. 
Published on Dec 08, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has started the registration process for Fellowship Exit Exam 2021 from December 7 onwards. Candidates who want to apply online can apply through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply is till December 27, 2021. 

Candidates who have undergone training as a FNB trainee at any of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) accredited institute after having registered with NBEMS as a FNB trainee and are completing their prescribed (as per letter of registration issued by NBEMS) training as FNB trainee as per the following schedule can undertake the FNB Exit Examination in the same sub-specialty subject to completion of training. To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to register here 

Fellowship Exit Exam 2021: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on Fellowship Exit Exam 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The date, time and venue of FNB Exit examination shall be intimated to all eligible candidates through their Online Exit Examination Portal (OEEP) account.

Wednesday, December 08, 2021
