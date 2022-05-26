FMGE admit card 2022; Steps to download hall tickets at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the FMGE 2022 admit card tomorrow, May 27. Candidates who will appear for the FMGE 2022 examination can download the admit card through the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in. The FMGE 2022 Session examination will be held on June 2 from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

FMGE June 2022 examination result will be declared by June 30.The exam consists of one paper with 300 multiple choice, single correct response questions in English only, delivered in two parts to be taken on the same day. There shall be no negative marking.

FMGE is divided into two parts of 150 questions each, each with a time limit of 150 minutes. There is a scheduled break between the two parts.

FMGE 2022 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

On the home page click on examination and then on FMGE 2022.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.