FMGE December Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released FMGE December Admit Card 2021 on December 6, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 Session can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

As per the official notice, candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on December 2, 2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase.

Direct link to download admit card here

FMGE December Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on FMGE December 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked. Deficient documents can be submitted latest by December 6, 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through Online Deficient Document Submission Portal.