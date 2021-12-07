Home / Education / Competitive Exams / FMGE December Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here
competitive exams

FMGE December Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

FMGE December Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
FMGE December Admit Card 2021 released, direct link &amp; how to download here(HT FILE)
FMGE December Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here(HT FILE)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 08:17 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released FMGE December Admit Card 2021 on December 6, 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 Session can download the admit card through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. 

As per the official notice, candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on December 2, 2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMG Examination December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase.

Direct link to download admit card here 

FMGE December Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on FMGE December 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked. Deficient documents can be submitted latest by December 6, 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through Online Deficient Document Submission Portal.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. education
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out