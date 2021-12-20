Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2022 admit card to be released on January 3, exam schedule released

IIT Kharagpur is organizing the graduate aptitude test in engineering (GATE) 2022. The complete schedule of the exam has been released.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. IIT Kharagpur is organizing the graduate aptitude test in engineering (GATE) 2022. The complete schedule of the exam has been released.

Click here for GATE 2022 exam schedule

The exam will be held from February 5 to 13. On February 4 and February 11, miscellaneous activities like preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities like display posters, signboard, seating arrangements etc. will be done from 2 pm to 5 pm. On February 4 and 11 candidates can also visit the exam centre.

Each day, the exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29.

 

