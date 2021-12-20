Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE 2022 admit card to be released on January 3, exam schedule released
competitive exams

GATE 2022 admit card to be released on January 3, exam schedule released

  • IIT Kharagpur is organizing the graduate aptitude test in engineering (GATE) 2022. The complete schedule of the exam has been released.
GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, exam schedule released
GATE 2022 admit card on January 3, exam schedule released
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

GATE 2022 admit card will be released on January 3, 2022. The GATE 2022 admit cards will be released on the website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/. IIT Kharagpur is organizing the graduate aptitude test in engineering (GATE) 2022. The complete schedule of the exam has been released.

Click here for GATE 2022 exam schedule

The exam will be held from February 5 to 13. On February 4 and February 11, miscellaneous activities like preparation of exam centre including sanitisation and other activities like display posters, signboard, seating arrangements etc. will be done from 2 pm to 5 pm. On February 4 and 11 candidates can also visit the exam centre.

Each day, the exam will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

This year two new subjects have been introduced- Geomatics Engineering and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, making the subject count to 29.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card.
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out