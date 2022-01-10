Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2022 admit cards expected to be out soon, know how to get hall tickets

GATE 2022 admit cards: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards soon.
GATE 2022 admit cards: The Institute is yet to disclose a releasing date. GATE 2022 admit cards were earlier expected to be released on January 7, 2022.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

GATE 2022 admit cards: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is expected to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards  soon. The Institute is yet to disclose a releasing date. GATE 2022 admit cards were earlier expected to be released on January 7, 2022.

According to the official website, date of downloading GATE 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/, once the admit cards are released.

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards

• Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card

GATE examination 2022 will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon sessions will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon sessions will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. The GATE 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding GATE 2022 admit cards.

