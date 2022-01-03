Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2022 admit cards to be released on Jan 7, here's how to download

GATE 2022 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards on January 07, 2022.
GATE 2022 admit cards: Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website gate.iitkgp.ac.in after they are released.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

GATE 2022 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) admit cards on January 07, 2022. Candidates can download the admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/ after they are released.

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards:

• Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card

The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kharagpur between February 05 and February 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions every day. The forenoon Sessions will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and Afternoon Sessions will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates.

