GATE 2022 answer key released at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, here is how to check

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, On Monday, February 21 has released the GATE 2022 answer key. Candidates who took the GATE 2022 exam can check the answer key at gate.iitkgp.ac.in, the official GATE website.

GATE 2022 examination was conducted on February 13 and February 14. The candidate's response sheet was released on February 15.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from Tuesday, February 22 until Friday, February 25. Candidates will be charged Rs500 for each question they object to.

GATE 2022 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website of the GATE 2022 at gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Login with GATE 2022 enrollment id and password OR email id and password

Answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and raise objections if any

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The GATE 2022 results will be available online on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from Monday, March 21, 2022.

Note: Given Answer Table is according to the Master Question Paper, download the Master Question Paper and compare with your Realtime Responses. Please note that the Questions and the Options are shuffled in the Realtime Responses.