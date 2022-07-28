Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2023 registration from August 30, check important dates here

GATE 2023: Registration for the exam will begin on August 10 on gate.iitk.ac.in. 
Published on Jul 28, 2022 11:55 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GATE 2023: Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will begin on August 30, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, organising institute of the test, said. The exam will take place in February next year.

As per the exam schedule, the last date to apply for GATE 2023 without late fee is September 30 and for those who pay a late fee, it is October 7.

GATE 2022 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. Here are important dates related to exam activities:

GATE 2022: Important dates

EventDate
Application start dateAugust 30
Last date of application without late feeSeptember 30
Last date of application with late feeOctober 7
GATE 2023 admit card release dateJanuary 3, 2023
GATE 2023 exam datesFebruary 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023
Candidates' responses to be available on portalFebruary 15, 2023
GATE 2023 provisional answer key release dateFebruary 21
Window to challenge provisional answer keyFebruary 22-25
GATE 2023 result dateMarch 16
Scorecards available for downloadMarch 22
GATE is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

GATE scores are used by institutions supported by Education Ministry and other government agencies for admitting students to masters and doctoral courses in the said disciplines.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment process.

