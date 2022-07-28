GATE 2023 registration from August 30, check important dates here

GATE 2023: Registration for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 will begin on August 30, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, organising institute of the test, said. The exam will take place in February next year.

As per the exam schedule, the last date to apply for GATE 2023 without late fee is September 30 and for those who pay a late fee, it is October 7.

GATE 2022 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. Here are important dates related to exam activities:

Event Date Application start date August 30 Last date of application without late fee September 30 Last date of application with late fee October 7 GATE 2023 admit card release date January 3, 2023 GATE 2023 exam dates February 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2023 Candidates' responses to be available on portal February 15, 2023 GATE 2023 provisional answer key release date February 21 Window to challenge provisional answer key February 22-25 GATE 2023 result date March 16 Scorecards available for download March 22

GATE is a national level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture/Science/Commerce/Arts.

GATE scores are used by institutions supported by Education Ministry and other government agencies for admitting students to masters and doctoral courses in the said disciplines.

Many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores in their recruitment process.