GATE 2023: Registration process ends today with late fee

Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:02 PM IST

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will end the registration process for GATE 2023 on October 14 with late fee. Candidates can apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering online through the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in.

The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. The GATE 20 23 result will be announced on March 16.

Direct link to apply

GATE 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on log in tab

Register and proceed with the application

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Upload all the required documents

Download and take print of the application form.

