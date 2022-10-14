GATE 2023: Registration process ends today with late fee
Published on Oct 14, 2022 12:02 PM IST
GATE 2023 registration process end today with late fee.
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will end the registration process for GATE 2023 on October 14 with late fee. Candidates can apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering online through the official website of gate.iitk.ac.in.
The exam will be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on January 3, 2023. The GATE 20 23 result will be announced on March 16.
GATE 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on log in tab
Register and proceed with the application
Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
Upload all the required documents
Download and take print of the application form.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics