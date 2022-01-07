Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / GATE Admit Card 2022 not releasing today, no new release date announced
competitive exams

GATE Admit Card 2022 not releasing today, no new release date announced

GATE Admit Card 2022 will not release today, January 7, 2022. The Institute has also not announced any new admit card release date yet. 
GATE Admit Card 2022 not releasing today, no new release date announced(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will not release GATE Admit Card 2022 on January 7, 2022. The admit card that was scheduled to release on January 7 have now been deferred. The new release date has also not been shared by the Institute. 

As per the official website, the admit card release date will be announced. The reason behind postponement of the release of admit card has not been disclosed by the Institute yet. However, the admit card when released will be available on the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

GATE Admit Card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination as per schedule will be conducted on February 5 and 6 and 12 and 13, 2022. GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The result for the same will be available on March 17, 2022. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. education
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP