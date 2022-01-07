GATE Admit Card 2022 not releasing today, no new release date announced

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur will not release GATE Admit Card 2022 on January 7, 2022. The admit card that was scheduled to release on January 7 have now been deferred. The new release date has also not been shared by the Institute.

As per the official website, the admit card release date will be announced. The reason behind postponement of the release of admit card has not been disclosed by the Institute yet. However, the admit card when released will be available on the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

GATE Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on GATE Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination as per schedule will be conducted on February 5 and 6 and 12 and 13, 2022. GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The result for the same will be available on March 17, 2022.

