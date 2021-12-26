Gujarat Class I, II preliminary exam begins: GPSC

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The preliminary exam for selection to Gujarat class 1 and 2 services has begun at 785 exam centres in the state.
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The preliminary exam for selection to Gujarat class 1 and 2 services has begun at 785 exam centres in the state. “Due to typographic error on the question paper the time is printed 120 minutes instead of 180 minutes which has been notified to all the centers,” Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Chairman Dinesh Dasa has said in a tweet.

“The prelims of GPSC Class I & II have started in the last one hour at 785 centers in 32 districts of the state amidst peaceful and cordial atmosphere. Due to typographic error on the question paper the time is printed 120 minutes instead of 180 minutes which has been notified to all the centers,” the GPSC Chairman’s tweet says.

This exam was earlier scheduled on December 19 but was postponed in view of the gram panchayat election. Likewise, the exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on December 26 were rescheduled to January 2.

