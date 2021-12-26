Gujarat Class I, II preliminary exam begins: GPSC

The preliminary exam for selection to Gujarat class 1 and 2 services has begun at 785 exam centres in the state. “Due to typographic error on the question paper the time is printed 120 minutes instead of 180 minutes which has been notified to all the centers,” Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Chairman Dinesh Dasa has said in a tweet.

“The prelims of GPSC Class I & II have started in the last one hour at 785 centers in 32 districts of the state amidst peaceful and cordial atmosphere. Due to typographic error on the question paper the time is printed 120 minutes instead of 180 minutes which has been notified to all the centers,” the GPSC Chairman’s tweet says.

GPSC Exam :



GPSC Class I & II ની પ્રિલિમસ રાજ્યના 32 જિલ્લાના 785 કેન્દ્રો પર છેલ્લા એક કલાકથી શાંતિ અને સોહાર્દપૂર્ણ વાતાવરણ વચ્ચે શરૂ થઈ છે.



પ્રશ્નપત્ર પર ટાઈપોગ્રાફિક એરરને કારણે સમય 180 મીનીટસને બદલે 120 મીનીટસ છપાયો છે જે બાબતની સૂચના તમામ કેન્દ્રોને આપી દેવામાં આવી છે. — Dinesh Dasa (@dineshdasa1) December 26, 2021

This exam was earlier scheduled on December 19 but was postponed in view of the gram panchayat election. Likewise, the exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on December 26 were rescheduled to January 2.