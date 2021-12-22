Gujarat Dy Section Officer, State Tax Inspector result in Jan: GPSC Chairman

The result of the exams held for selection to Deputy Section Officer, State Tax Inspector posts will be declared in January 2022, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) Chairman Dinesh Dasa said on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, the GPSC Chairman has informed candidates about the exam results and ongoing recruitment.

“GPSC updates: The commission would declare the final results of Deputy Section Officer, Class III ( Advt No. 27/2020-21 ) and State Tax Inspector, Class III ( Advt No. 139/2020-21 ) in January 2022 as always, January has 31 days. So far as recruitment of Advt 128 (IMV) & Advt 129 (AIMV) is concerned, 25 candidates of Advt 128 have been called for Physical Measurement at Gandhinagar tomorrow while 40 candidates of 129 have been reported to Standing Medical Board (Earliest date could possible is 6 January),” the GPSC Chairman has tweeted.

The official website of the GPSC is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can check the result as and when it is released using registration details.