Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021. Gujarat State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor admit card can be downloaded through the official site of Gujarat SET on gujaratset.in. The examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022.

The exam hall ticket is available in English and Gujarati both language. GSET Examination will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. Paper I will comprise of 100 marks and will have 50 questions and Paper II will comprise of 200 marks and will have 100 questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours.

<strong>Direct link to download here&nbsp;</strong>

Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021: How to download

To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Gujarat SET on gujaratset.in.

Click on Gujarat SET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Hall Ticket along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the GSET Website duly filled in should be carried to the exam hall.