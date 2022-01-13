Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Gujarat State Eligibility Test admit cards 2021 out at gujaratset.in
Gujarat State Eligibility Test admit cards 2021 out at gujaratset.in

  • Gujarat State Eligibility Test admit cards 2021: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit cards for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2021 for recruitment to the post of assistant professor.
Candidates, who have to appear for the mentioned examination, can download the admit card on the official website of Gujarat SET on gujaratset.in.(gujaratset.in)
Published on Jan 13, 2022
Gujarat State Eligibility Test admit cards 2021: Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit cards for Gujarat State Eligibility Test (GSET) 2021 for recruitment to the post of assistant professor. Candidates, who have to appear for the mentioned examination, can download the admit card on the official website of Gujarat SET on gujaratset.in.

The GSET-2021 is scheduled to be held on January 23, 2021. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on December 26, 2021.

Direct link to download GSET-2021 admit card: https://account.gujaratset.ac.in/

How to download GSET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website of GSET at gujaratset.in.

Click on "Download Hall Ticket" link.

Submit your order number and SBI ePay reference number.

The GSET admit card-2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Note: Visit the official website of GSET for latest news and updates on the exam.

