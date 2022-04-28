GUJCET answer key 2022 out on gsebeservice.com; Direct link, how to check

GUJCET 2022 answer key has been released. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the GUJCET 2022 answer key on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org and candidates can download it using their login credentials.

Gujarat Common Entrance Test is a state level examination conducted for admission to undergraduate level professional courses at participating institutions across the state.

The entrance test was conducted on April 18.

The answer key released by GSHSEB is provisional, which means candidates can raise objections, if any, on the answer key.

The board will go through feedback submitted by candidates and release the final answer key after that.

<strong>GUJCET answer key 2022 direct link&nbsp;</strong>

Steps to download GUJCET 2022 answer key

Go to www.gsebeservice.com

Click on the GUJCET 2022 answer key link.

Enter the required login details.

Submit and download the answer key.

Using the GUJCET answer key, candidates can calculate their probable scores using the answer key before the official declaration of results.

