Haryana TET admit card 2021: Know how to download

The admit cards for the Haryana TET or the teacher eligibility test was expected to be released on December 8. As of now, the official website of the HTET, haryanatet.in doesn’t have any link to download the admit card.

HTET admit card official website

The HTET is an eligibility test for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8.

The HTET 2021 was announced in November. The exam will be held in pen-paper mode.

“Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates may download admit card from HTET official website from December 8 onwards and appear for the examination at the given centre,” the official exam notification reads.

“In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, thumb impression and signature or any other information different/ vary from confirmation page, he/ she may immediately contact special exam cell of board between 9 am to 5 pm from December 13 to December 16,” it has added.

Meanwhile, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is expected to begin on December 16. This exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).