Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Haryana TET admit card 2021: Know how to download
competitive exams

Haryana TET admit card 2021: Know how to download

  • The HTET 2021 was announced in November. The exam will be held in pen-paper mode.
Haryana TET admit card 2021: Know how to download (Representative use)
Haryana TET admit card 2021: Know how to download (Representative use)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The admit cards for the Haryana TET or the teacher eligibility test was expected to be released on December 8. As of now, the official website of the HTET, haryanatet.in doesn’t have any link to download the admit card.

HTET admit card official website

The HTET is an eligibility test for the selection of school teachers for classes 1 to 8.

The HTET 2021 was announced in November. The exam will be held in pen-paper mode.

“Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates may download admit card from HTET official website from December 8 onwards and appear for the examination at the given centre,” the official exam notification reads.

“In case of any discrepancy noticed in admit card regarding particulars of candidate, photograph, thumb impression and signature or any other information different/ vary from confirmation page, he/ she may immediately contact special exam cell of board between 9 am to 5 pm from December 13 to December 16,” it has added.

Meanwhile, the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is expected to begin on December 16. This exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana haryana board
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out