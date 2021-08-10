Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / HP TET results 2021 declared, here's the direct link to check
competitive exams

HP TET results 2021 declared, here's the direct link to check

HP TET result 2021declared, here's the direct link to check
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:08 PM IST
HP TET result 2021declared, here's the direct link to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for eight subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP TET examination can check their results online at hpbose.org.

Candidates can check their results using the registration number or application number. This year a total of 48,424 candidates applied for the exam out of which 6516 candidates qualified. A total of 15.08% of candidates have passed the examination.

HPBOSE has also released the final answer key for the Medical, Non-Medical, Urdu, Punjab, Shastri, LT, Arts, JBT TET 2021 examination.

Direct link to check the Answers Key for the HP TET exam 2021

The HP TET was held from July 9 to July 12.

Direct link to check the HP TET result

How to check HP TET results 2021:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the home page click on the link that reads ‘Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical), L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT JUNE-2021’

Key in your application number and roll number

Check and download the result

Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh teacher eligibility test
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Let this thrilled shelter dog getting adopted be your dose of happiness today

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP