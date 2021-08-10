HP TET results 2021 declared, here's the direct link to check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of the HP Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 for eight subjects on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP TET examination can check their results online at hpbose.org.

Candidates can check their results using the registration number or application number. This year a total of 48,424 candidates applied for the exam out of which 6516 candidates qualified. A total of 15.08% of candidates have passed the examination.

HPBOSE has also released the final answer key for the Medical, Non-Medical, Urdu, Punjab, Shastri, LT, Arts, JBT TET 2021 examination.

Direct link to check the Answers Key for the HP TET exam 2021

The HP TET was held from July 9 to July 12.

Direct link to check the HP TET result

How to check HP TET results 2021:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org

On the home page click on the link that reads ‘Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), TGT(Non-Medical), L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT JUNE-2021’

Key in your application number and roll number

Check and download the result

Keep the copy of the same for future reference