Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / IAF AFCAT admit cards to be released soon, here’s how to download hall tickets
competitive exams

IAF AFCAT admit cards to be released soon, here’s how to download hall tickets

IAF AFCAT admit cards: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2022 cycle online at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022.
IAF AFCAT admit cards: AFCAT 01/2022 examination will be conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.(afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

IAF AFCAT admit cards: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to release the admit cards for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 01/2022 cycle online at 5:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022. Once released, candidates can visit the official website at https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ and download the admit cards.

AFCAT 01/2022 examination will be conducted for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. The examination will be held from February 12 to February 14, 2022.

How to download IAF AFCAT 01/2022 Admit cards

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the AFCAT admit cards:

1. Visit the official website - https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/

2. Click on Candidate Login on the Homepage

3. Click on AFCAT 01/2022 Cycle

4. A New Page will Open

5. Enter your Email ID and Password

6. Click Login

7. Your IAF AFCAT 01/2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the admit card and take a print out. Candidates are required to carry the print out of the admit card along with mandatory documents to the examination centres.

RELATED STORIES

The IAF requests candidates to verify the details on the admit cards, specifically the Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Aadhar Number, Photograph, and Signature. Candidates should read complete instructions carefully to avoid any inconvenience.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the IAF AFCAT website for more exam-related information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf admit card. hall ticket
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP