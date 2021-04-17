IBPS Admit Card 2021 released for various posts on ibps.in, download link here

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS Admit Card 2021 for various posts. Candidates who will appear for the interview round can download the admit card through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in. The admit card will be available for candidates from April 16 to April 22 on the official site.

Those candidates who have qualified the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview. The interview date and venue will be available to candidates on the admit card. The selection process includes online tests, skill test and interviews. Candidates can download the admit card by following the simple steps given below.

Direct link to download here

IBPS Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

• Click on IBPS Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up Analyst Programmer, IT Engineer posts. The application process was started on January 16 and ended on February 8, 2021.